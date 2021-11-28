Porsche’s new flagship crossover: first images

This week it was reported that the German company plans to add another crossover to its lineup, which will be one step higher than the Cayenne. What will it look like?

Today, the largest Porsche SUV is the Cayenne, the first generation of which was introduced in 2002. Now the third generation is on the assembly line, and in the first three quarters of this year, the crossover became the best-selling Porsche model in the world: 62,451 copies were sold, which is even slightly more than the number of Makans sold during the same period (61,944 pieces). Unsurprisingly, Porsche is committed to consolidating its success and expanding its presence in the crossover market. The result should be a flagship crossover that rivals the likes of the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

There is no reliable information about the appearance of the future novelty yet, but we can focus on the style of the latest models of the brand. We took the current flagship SUV, the Cayenne, as the basis for our renders. The wheelbase and rear overhang have been significantly increased relative to it, which should make it possible to accommodate the third row of seats and a fairly spacious luggage compartment. At the front, there are new headlights in the style of the Taycan model and an original bumper. At the rear, there is a narrow LED strip of lights, which not only the Taycan but also the new generation of the 911 sports car have.

The large Porsche crossover could go into production in a few years. It is too early to talk about technical features, but it is expected that it will receive both plug-in hybrid modifications and an all-electric one. This means that there will be two platforms, like the upcoming second-generation Macan crossover.

Today in Russia the current all-terrain flagship Cayenne can be purchased for at least 6,280,000 rubles, for this price a 340-horsepower crossover with a 3-liter 6-cylinder engine (450 Nm) is offered. The 460-horsepower Cayenne GTS with a 4-liter V8 (620 Nm) is estimated at 9,560,000 rubles. The most powerful modification of the Turbo S E-Hybrid has a return of 680 hp. and 900 Nm of torque – from 14,040,000 rubles.

