Red Book Amur tiger killed in Primorye – RBK

In the Primorsky Territory, they found the carcass of an Amur tiger included in the Red Book of Russia, the local department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case. This was reported on the website of the department.

A criminal case was initiated on the basis of a crime under part 1 of article 258.1 of the Criminal Code (Illegal extraction of especially valuable wild animals and aquatic biological resources belonging to the species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and (or) protected by international treaties of the Russian Federation). The maximum punishment under this article is imprisonment for four years with a fine of 1 million rubles.

The carcass of a tiger was found 30 km from the village of Glubinnoye, Krasnoarmeisky District. The animal died as a result of a shot from a firearm. The police establish the identity of the person who killed the animal.

In early September, FSB officers in the Primorsky Territory detained two members of a criminal group that for several years had been shooting Amur tigers from the Red Data Book and selling them abroad. A criminal case was initiated against the members of the group under Part 3 of Art. 258.1 of the Criminal Code (illegal hunting and trafficking of especially valuable wild animals), which provides for eight years in prison as the maximum punishment.