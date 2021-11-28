https://ria.ru/20211128/primore-1761109629.html
Red Book Amur tiger killed in Primorye
The Red Book Amur tiger was killed in Primorye – Russia news today
Red Book Amur tiger killed in Primorye
The Red Book Amur tiger was killed in a forest in the Krasnoarmeisky district of the Primorsky Territory, a criminal case has been opened, the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021
2021-11-28T09: 52
2021-11-28T09: 52
2021-11-28T09: 56
incidents
red army district
Primorsky Krai
Russia
Vladivostok
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1d/1752328508_0:163:3027:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_41948f8d0f323a88c0bbc8e1b72d20df.jpg
VLADIVOSTOK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. A Red Book Amur tiger was killed in a forest in the Krasnoarmeisky District of the Primorsky Territory, a criminal case has been opened, according to the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. a male Amur tiger died as a result of a gunshot wound, “the report says. The police examined the scene. A forensic veterinary and ballistic examination was ordered. A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under the article “Illegal harvesting of especially valuable wild animals and aquatic biological resources belonging to the species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and (or) protected by international treaties of the Russian Federation)” The police clarify the identity of the person involved in the killing of the tiger. Telegram-channel Mash reports that the discovery of the tiger carcass was reported to the police by the head of the economic security and anti-corruption department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Vladivostok, when he was on a hunt. As a representative of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told RIA Novosti, “there are currently no grounds to believe that an employee was involved in the incident.” According to experts, in the fall of 2021, the total number of these predators in the Russian Federation slightly exceeds 600 individuals.
https://ria.ru/20211112/rubka-1758678150.html
https://ria.ru/20211022/tigr-1755786298.html
red army district
Primorsky Krai
Russia
Vladivostok
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1d/1752328508_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_18034fd107c70a48397b2e618793da76.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, krasnoarmeisky district, primorsky krai, russia, vladivostok
Red Book Amur tiger killed in Primorye