https://ria.ru/20211128/primore-1761109629.html

Red Book Amur tiger killed in Primorye

The Red Book Amur tiger was killed in Primorye – Russia news today

Red Book Amur tiger killed in Primorye

The Red Book Amur tiger was killed in a forest in the Krasnoarmeisky district of the Primorsky Territory, a criminal case has been opened, the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

2021-11-28T09: 52

2021-11-28T09: 52

2021-11-28T09: 56

incidents

red army district

Primorsky Krai

Russia

Vladivostok

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1d/1752328508_0:163:3027:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_41948f8d0f323a88c0bbc8e1b72d20df.jpg

VLADIVOSTOK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. A Red Book Amur tiger was killed in a forest in the Krasnoarmeisky District of the Primorsky Territory, a criminal case has been opened, according to the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. a male Amur tiger died as a result of a gunshot wound, “the report says. The police examined the scene. A forensic veterinary and ballistic examination was ordered. A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under the article “Illegal harvesting of especially valuable wild animals and aquatic biological resources belonging to the species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and (or) protected by international treaties of the Russian Federation)” The police clarify the identity of the person involved in the killing of the tiger. Telegram-channel Mash reports that the discovery of the tiger carcass was reported to the police by the head of the economic security and anti-corruption department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Vladivostok, when he was on a hunt. As a representative of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told RIA Novosti, “there are currently no grounds to believe that an employee was involved in the incident.” According to experts, in the fall of 2021, the total number of these predators in the Russian Federation slightly exceeds 600 individuals.

https://ria.ru/20211112/rubka-1758678150.html

https://ria.ru/20211022/tigr-1755786298.html

red army district

Primorsky Krai

Russia

Vladivostok

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1d/1752328508_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_18034fd107c70a48397b2e618793da76.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, krasnoarmeisky district, primorsky krai, russia, vladivostok