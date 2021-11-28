Renault showed a prototype air taxi

Renault, TheArsenal





The French companies Renault and TheArsenal showed a prototype of a single-seat air taxi, built according to the classic quadrocopter design, but made in the style of the Renault 4 retro model. The video of the aircraft’s flight was published on YouTube.

In the past few years, dozens of companies have begun to develop air taxis – small vertical takeoff and landing aircraft designed to carry one or more passengers over relatively short distances (usually within a city). The appearance and some details of these devices differ from project to project, but almost all of them in shape more resemble helicopters than cars, even when the creators call them flying cars.

Renault and TheArsenal have created a prototype air taxi that looks exactly like a classic car with added propellers. Visually, the air taxi body is very similar to the old Renault 4 model, which was produced in different versions from 1961 to 1994. The body, like almost all other bearing parts of the apparatus, is made of carbon fiber. The pilot can lift it and sit in a small cockpit with a seat. In the photo from the press release, it is not clear if the pilot is in control of the flight: the cockpit has a seat, monitor and helmet space, but no controls are visible. In addition, the companies showed only takeoff without a man inside:

The apparatus has four rotors with a total thrust of 3.7 kilonewtons. They are powered by four 22 amp-hour lithium-polymer batteries. According to calculations, air taxi can accelerate up to 26 meters per second, but the speed is programmatically limited to 4 meters per second. Flight altitude is also limited to 15 meters, although technically it can climb 700 meters.

Air taxi cab Renault, TheArsenal

Recently, the Chinese company HT Aero showed an unusual concept of a flying machine. It looks like a car with two screws on long retractable arms.

Grigory Kopiev