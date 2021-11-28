https://ria.ru/20211128/ukraina-1761156668.html
Rescuers found the third victim of an explosion in a house near Nikolaev
Rescuers found the third victim of an explosion in a house near Nikolaev – Russia news today
Rescuers found the third victim of an explosion in a house near Nikolaev
Ukrainian rescuers found the body of the third victim of a gas explosion in a five-story residential building in New Odessa, Nikolaev region, it turned out to be the owner … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
KIEV, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian rescuers found the body of the third victim of a gas explosion in a five-story residential building in New Odessa, Nikolaev region, it turned out to be the owner of the apartment in which the emergency occurred, the correspondent of the Ukraine 24 TV channel reports. The gas explosion occurred on Saturday morning, two floors were destroyed. Later, rescuers said that a woman died as a result of the accident, three more people were injured, and another body was found on Saturday evening. On the fact of the explosion in a residential building in New Odessa, the police opened a criminal case. The event is qualified as "Violation of fire safety or industrial safety requirements established by law, resulting in the death of people." "Rescuers say that this is probably the last, third victim of the explosion. a man, he is 87 years old," the correspondent said on the air. Later, the website of the State Emergency Situations Service confirmed this information." under the blockage) and three people were injured (at 10.07 on November 27, units of the State Service for Emergency Situations were released from the blockage, one person had a fracture of the forearm – he was hospitalized, two people were in a state of shock, after examination they refused hospitalization). 54 person," - said in the message.
Ukraine
Nikolaevkskaya area
Rescuers found the third victim of an explosion in a house near Nikolaev
Domestic gas explosion occurred on Saturday morning, two floors were destroyed. Later, rescuers said that a woman died as a result of the accident, three more people were injured, and another body was found on Saturday evening. On the fact of the explosion in a residential building in New Odessa, the police opened a criminal case. The event is qualified as “Violation of fire or man-made safety requirements established by law, resulting in the death of people.”
“Rescuers say that this is probably the last, third, victim of the explosion. Right now, at that moment, they found the body of the owner of the apartment, where the explosion took place. This is a man, he is 87 years old,” the correspondent said on the air.
Later, the website of the State Emergency Service confirmed this information.
“As a result of the explosion, three people died (at 4:46 pm and at 23.25 pm on November 27 and at 4:10 pm on November 28, bodies of the one person fractured forearm – hospitalized in a hospital, two people in a state of shock, after examination they refused hospitalization). 54 people were evacuated from the house, “the message says.
