https://ria.ru/20211128/ukraina-1761156668.html

Rescuers found the third victim of an explosion in a house near Nikolaev

Rescuers found the third victim of an explosion in a house near Nikolaev – Russia news today

Rescuers found the third victim of an explosion in a house near Nikolaev

Ukrainian rescuers found the body of the third victim of a gas explosion in a five-story residential building in New Odessa, Nikolaev region, it turned out to be the owner … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

2021-11-28T17: 57

2021-11-28T17: 57

2021-11-28T18: 49

in the world

Ukraine

Nikolaevkskaya area

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761014741_0:2:960:542_1920x0_80_0_0_97e4168d60d70772c427cf1978c75bf1.jpg

KIEV, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian rescuers found the body of the third victim of a gas explosion in a five-story residential building in New Odessa, Nikolaev region, it turned out to be the owner of the apartment in which the emergency occurred, the correspondent of the Ukraine 24 TV channel reports. The gas explosion occurred on Saturday morning, two floors were destroyed. Later, rescuers said that a woman died as a result of the accident, three more people were injured, and another body was found on Saturday evening. On the fact of the explosion in a residential building in New Odessa, the police opened a criminal case. The event is qualified as “Violation of fire safety or industrial safety requirements established by law, resulting in the death of people.” “Rescuers say that this is probably the last, third victim of the explosion. a man, he is 87 years old, “the correspondent said on the air. Later, the website of the State Emergency Situations Service confirmed this information.” under the blockage) and three people were injured (at 10.07 on November 27, units of the State Service for Emergency Situations were released from the blockage, one person had a fracture of the forearm – he was hospitalized, two people were in a state of shock, after examination they refused hospitalization). 54 person, “- said in the message.

https://ria.ru/20211128/gaz-1761113454.html

Ukraine

Nikolaevkskaya area

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761014741_0-0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0412cc4463dcd6e352df2e658f33a856.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, mykolaiv region