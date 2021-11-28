https://ria.ru/20211128/germaniya-1761099130.html
Residents of Germany were vaccinated against coronavirus with a homemade vaccine
Residents of Germany were vaccinated against coronavirus with a homemade vaccine
Residents of Germany were vaccinated against coronavirus with a homemade vaccine
German law enforcement officers stopped vaccination on Saturday near Lübeck airport (Schleswig-Holstein land), within which people were allegedly vaccinated with an unapproved vaccine.
BERLIN, November 28 – RIA Novosti. German law enforcement officials halted on Saturday a vaccination near Lübeck airport in Schleswig-Holstein, in which people were allegedly inoculated with an unapproved vaccine, according to a statement from the Lübeck police department. According to German media outlets, Lubeck airport belongs to a doctor and entrepreneur Winfried Stoker, who developed his own vaccine against coronavirus. According to law enforcement officials, at about 15.00 local time, police found about 80 people in front of a small airport, and over time the number of people increased. apparently not approved for use. ” Vaccinations were carried out in an office specially prepared for this purpose. Apparently, 50 people still managed to get vaccinated before law enforcement stopped what was happening.
Germany
in the world, germany, health – society, coronavirus covid-19
Residents of Germany were vaccinated against coronavirus with a homemade vaccine
According to German media reports, Lübeck Airport belongs to the doctor and entrepreneur Winfried Stecker, who has developed his own vaccine against the coronavirus.
According to the statement of law enforcement officers, at about 15.00 local time, the police found about 80 people in front of the small airport, and over time the number of people increased.
It was found that “the vaccination is being carried out with a drug that does not appear to be approved for use.” Vaccination was carried out in an office space specially prepared for this purpose.
Apparently, 50 people still managed to get vaccinated before law enforcement officers stopped what was happening.
