https://ria.ru/20211128/germaniya-1761099130.html

Residents of Germany were vaccinated against coronavirus with a homemade vaccine

Residents of Germany were vaccinated against coronavirus with a homemade vaccine – Russia news today

Residents of Germany were vaccinated against coronavirus with a homemade vaccine

German law enforcement officers stopped vaccination on Saturday near Lübeck airport (Schleswig-Holstein land), within which people were allegedly vaccinated … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

2021-11-28T06: 26

2021-11-28T06: 26

2021-11-28T07: 23

spread of coronavirus

in the world

Germany

health – society

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1d/1730563669_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03c5830033e8dd5c88c91f8fd5cb2414.jpg

BERLIN, November 28 – RIA Novosti. German law enforcement officials halted on Saturday a vaccination near Lübeck airport in Schleswig-Holstein, in which people were allegedly inoculated with an unapproved vaccine, according to a statement from the Lübeck police department. According to German media outlets, Lubeck airport belongs to a doctor and entrepreneur Winfried Stoker, who developed his own vaccine against coronavirus. According to law enforcement officials, at about 15.00 local time, police found about 80 people in front of a small airport, and over time the number of people increased. apparently not approved for use. ” Vaccinations were carried out in an office specially prepared for this purpose. Apparently, 50 people still managed to get vaccinated before law enforcement stopped what was happening.

https://ria.ru/20211112/germaniya-1758708154.html

Germany

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1d/1730563669_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30073e385fa1dd5e9633e8fef185df48.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, germany, health – society, coronavirus covid-19