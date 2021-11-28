https://ria.ru/20211128/dementsiya-1761097350.html

Revealed a sudden cause of dementia – Russia news today

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Contact sports, in which athletes regularly receive blows to the head, are fraught with the development of dementia and chronic encephalopathy. A related study by scientists from Boston University in the United States published the journal Neurology. The team examined markers of brain damage called “white matter hyperintensity”, which appear as bright spots on images of the brain. As a result, it was possible to find a connection between the number of hyperintensity zones visible on an intravital MRI scan and the manifestations of small vessel disease, as well as other indicators confirming damage to the white matter at the time of autopsy. Experts compared the autopsy and MRI data of people who were engaged in traumatic activities. It turned out that 90% of these people were American football players during their lifetime. Others played regular football and boxing, or were veterans of the army. Many of them suffered from dementia before death, and 71% from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Earlier it became known that researchers from the Universities of Göttingen and Munich in Germany found biological markers in the blood, the increased content of which may indicate impending dementia. Dementia is acquired dementia. , a persistent decline in cognitive activity with the loss, to one degree or another, of previously acquired knowledge and practical skills. This condition is most common in old age, with about ten million new cases of dementia reported worldwide each year.

