Revealed a sudden cause of dementia – Russia news today

04:51 11/28/2021 (updated: 12:45 28.11.2021)

Sudden Cause of Dementia Revealed

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti… Contact sports, in which athletes regularly receive blows to the head, are fraught with the development of dementia and chronic encephalopathy. A corresponding study by scientists from Boston University in the United States was published by the journal Neurology.

The team studied markers of brain damage called “white matter hyperintensity,” which appear as bright spots on images of the brain. As a result, it was possible to find a connection between the number of zones of hyperintensity visible on an intravital MRI image and the manifestations of small vessel disease, as well as other indicators confirming damage to the white matter at the time of autopsy.

The experts compared the autopsy and MRI data of people who were engaged in traumatic activities. It turned out that 90% of these people were American football players during their lifetime. Others played regular football and boxing, or were veterans of the army. Many of them suffered from dementia before death, and 71% from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Earlier it became known that researchers from the Göttingen and Munich Universities in Germany found biological markers in the blood, the increased content of which may indicate impending dementia.

X-ray - RIA Novosti, 1920, 13.10.2021
October 13, 02:27 AM

Scientists have found a way to predict the onset of dementia

Dementia is acquired dementia, a persistent decrease in cognitive activity with a loss, to one degree or another, of previously acquired knowledge and practical skills. Most often, this condition is observed in old age.

About ten million new cases of dementia are reported worldwide each year.

