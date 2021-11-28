Rostekhnadzor inspector arrested after an accident in a mine in Kuzbass – Society – St. Petersburg News

In total, five people are involved in the case of the accident that occurred on November 25 – including the director of the mine and his deputy, the head of the site (they are accused of violating safety requirements) and another employee of Rostekhnadzor (he is also charged with negligence).

The Kemerovo court arrested the chief state inspector of the Belovsky department of the Siberian department of Rostekhnadzor Vyacheslav Semykin for two months. He is accused of negligence. As Kommersant reports on November 27, citing TASS, the inspector said at the trial that he could not influence the safety at the enterprise and maintain constant control from November 18 to 25, since he visited the Listvyazhnaya mine once or twice a month. “On November 19, I was already at another mine,” he explained.

As a result of checking the mines of Kuzbass after the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, which resulted in the death of 51 people, 55 violations were revealed at 25 mines, and a total of 55 administrative cases were initiated.

On November 25, at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, where there were 287 people, there was smoke. Presumably, a methane-air mixture exploded there. 237 people were brought to the surface. 51 people were named dead, 63 injured.

The company, which owns the mine, announced that it would pay a million rubles each to the relatives of all the deceased, as well as purchase housing for them. At the same time, the National Union of Liability Insurers (NCCO) noted that the insured amount may not be enough for everyone, since the total amount of insurance payments required by law may exceed the insurance amount established by law of 100 million rubles. Also, the families of the victims will receive 250 thousand rubles each from the Kemerovo region and the region. A spontaneous memorial has been erected near the representative office of the Kemerovo Region in Moscow, people are bringing flowers.