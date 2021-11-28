Russia and China will strip the US of their superpower status. “The prospect is terrifying”

The unification of Russia and China will lead to disastrous consequences for the Western powers

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

The unification of Russia and China in the framework of military cooperation is fraught with disastrous consequences for the Western powers. This was stated by Isabelle Soukins, a researcher at the Henry Jackson Society and an expert on Russia.

“China is gaining power, and it’s not so much about its impressive economy, but also about the scale of power. If Russia and China work together, the United States will fall into absolute panic, “The Sun quoted Soukins as saying. The events in Afghanistan have tarnished the reputation of the Biden administration, she said, with the result that many have begun to lose credibility in its military interventions and overseas activities.

Isabelle Soukins also believes that in the event of war, the United States will not be able to resist the alliance of Russia and China alone. “America will need Western partners, and I think that one of the first people they will come to is us (Great Britain – editor’s note),” the expert said.

Earlier, URA.RU reported that during the US-China summit, US President Joe Biden proposed to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping to jointly sell oil from state reserves. Such a step, according to Biden’s idea, would seriously hit the oil sector of the Russian economy.