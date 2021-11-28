Russia from this day closes flights with a number of countries due to a new, more dangerous type of coronavirus

Russia from this day will close air traffic with a number of countries due to a new, more dangerous type of coronavirus. The Republic of South Africa has already identified 150 cases of covid infection caused by the omicron strain.

Citizens of South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and a number of other African countries, where they discovered a new strain of coronavirus, called omicron, will be temporarily not allowed into Russia. In addition, the suspension of flights with Tanzania has been extended until February. In addition to African countries, citizens of Hong Kong will not be able to enter Russia, where they also found a dangerous infection. Russians who fly home from Great Britain, China and Israel, where the omicron strain has also penetrated, will have to take express tests right at the airport. The operational headquarters, which announced new measures, assures that there are no people infected with the omicron strain in Russia yet. The World Health Organization is concerned about the newly identified strain. Scientists note that in the new variation of the coronavirus there are a lot of mutations that can increase its ability to penetrate human cells, even despite a previous illness or vaccination.

In addition to Russia, flights to southern Africa were suspended by France, Great Britain, Italy, Switzerland and Spain.

The authorities of the Republic of South Africa consider it an excessive measure to stop flights with a number of states in connection with the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus. This was stated by the country’s Minister of Health Joe Paahla.

In Russia, no cases of infection with a new strain have yet been recorded. According to the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, experts are now testing Russian vaccines for effectiveness against him.