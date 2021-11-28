Russia will restrict entry from 10 countries where a new strain of COVID-19 was discovered

Since November 28, Russia has been restricting entry to the country for citizens from ten countries and autonomies. The list includes South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania and Hong Kong, the operational headquarters said.

In particular, the suspension of flights with Tanzania is extended until February 1, 2022. Entry restrictions apply to citizens who have been to at least one of the listed countries within the last ten days.

According to the headquarters, a new strain of coronavirus has not yet been detected in Russia, but it will not be difficult to determine it using domestic test systems.

Nevertheless, protection measures will be strengthened: Rospotrebnadzor, together with the Ministry of Transport, was instructed to organize rapid testing for coronavirus of all Russians who came back from the ten listed countries, as well as from China, Israel, Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The so-called South African strain of the novel coronavirus infection, variant B.1.1.529, was recently identified for the first time in Botswana and South Africa, where the largest number of those infected with this variant of the virus has so far been recorded. Another infected was found in Hong Kong (he came there from South Africa), and the first case was reported in Belgium (a tourist from Egypt) and Israel.

Earlier, the European Commission proposed to the EU countries to temporarily suspend flights with a number of countries in southern Africa due to the new strain of COVID-19. In addition, there the authorities plan to introduce quarantine for all new arrivals from countries that pose a danger of the spread of the virus.