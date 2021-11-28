There is a risk of military escalation with Western countries. This was announced on Sunday, November 28, by the Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin.

“There is a risk of war over miscalculations on our eastern border, and this is the last thing we want. We need to prevent this kind of escalation, if it occurs, “RIA Novosti quoted Kelin as saying.

At the same time, he added that the risks are not as serious as during the Cold War. Russia voiced concrete proposals to its Western partners on the military line, how this can be achieved, the diplomat noted.

“Such negotiations should be continued, we need to come to de-escalation. There are proposals from our side, but they must be analyzed and an answer must be given to them. So far, unfortunately, we have not received an answer, ”said Kelin.

He also stressed that Russia is not planning a military invasion of Ukraine.

On the eve of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia to reduce “tension” on the border with Ukraine. He added that NATO remains on the alert and is closely monitoring the situation on the Ukrainian border.

On November 22, the American agency Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that, according to US intelligence, Russia could allegedly plan an attack on Ukraine in early 2022 and conduct it from three directions, including through Belarus.

On the same day, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that there was no tension on the border between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Russian troops were moving on their territory.

Since 2014, the Kiev authorities have been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.