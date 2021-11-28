https://ria.ru/20211128/polyanskiy-1761097085.html

Russian diplomat said the “summit for democracy” could undermine the UN

Russian diplomat said that the “summit for democracy” could undermine the UN – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

Russian diplomat said the “summit for democracy” could undermine the UN

The “Summit for Democracy”, which is being organized by the United States, could undermine the UN and cause new disagreements and problems, the first deputy ambassador of Russia wrote on his Twitter … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

2021-11-28T04: 14

2021-11-28T04: 14

2021-11-28T04: 58

in the world

USA

UN

Dmitry Polyansky

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155303/91/1553039196_0-0:2799:1574_1920x0_80_0_0_7c7b020b4bfa02607473ed899e596898.jpg

UN, 28 Nov – RIA Novosti. The “Summit for Democracy” organized by the United States can undermine the UN and cause new disagreements and problems, Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy representative of Russia to the world organization, wrote on Twitter. Previously, the United States was invited to the “Summit for Democracy”, which is scheduled for 9-10 December, 110 countries, but Russia and China were not invited. At the same time, the list of invitees includes Taiwan, which, among other states, is formally considered by the United States to be part of “one China.” which will cause ideological confrontation and division in the world, creating new “dividing lines”.

https://ria.ru/20211125/sammit-1760696527.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155303/91/1553039196_45 0:2774:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2b8465fe7ecdd889bd24ae68ed770529.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, un, dmitry polyansky