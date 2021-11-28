Sales of QR code scanners increased in Russia – RBK

A representative of Online-kassa.ru, another company that, among other things, sells reading equipment, said that in November the number of requests to them to buy QR-code scanners increased by 50% compared to August (a standard month for business). He noted that there are requests for the purchase of such devices to check QR codes during concerts. “Demand directly depends on government initiatives: if mandatory QR codes for visiting restaurants are introduced again, as it was in the summer of 2021 in Moscow, demand will grow again,” he predicts. “Just like that, without pressure from the government, the demand for these devices is uniform and is formed mainly by retail and wholesale points of sale and warehouses.”

MERTECH, a spokesman for the Russian manufacturer of retail and banking equipment, says that sales of QR code scanners have grown by 85.5% so far compared to the summer. However, he added that the indicator could grow not only due to measures to contain the infection, but also due to the introduction of product labeling. “Today, the requirements of the Honest Mark system apply to a very wide range of goods, and due to this, sales of this equipment will steadily increase. An increasing number of supermarkets are appearing on the market that have a need for inventory control and automation of the goods issue process, which also favorably affects the prospects for the development of the scanner market in Russia, ”concluded the MERTECH representative.

Who Should Verify QR Codes

In mid-November, the government submitted to the State Duma two bills on the mandatory introduction of QR codes throughout the country. One of them regulates the use of QR codes, a medical device with a negative PCR test, or a document stating that a person has had COVID-19 when visiting public events, cultural organizations, catering and retail. Regional authorities will decide where exactly QR codes will be used. The second bill concerns the use of QR codes for long-distance and international travel. The entry into force of the documents will depend on the terms of consideration and the readiness of the regions to introduce QR codes.

Both projects have not yet been adopted, and at the moment the need to present a QR code when visiting certain public places has been introduced in certain regions. So, from October 30 in the Sverdlovsk region QR codes are required when visiting shopping centers, restaurants, fitness clubs, as well as cultural institutions. Based on the information on the public procurement website, in October several scanners and data collection terminals worth 125 thousand rubles. purchased by the Yekaterinburg State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. The only supplier was High System LLC, the official copyright holder of the Scanberry trademark in Russia.

A similar purchase was carried out by the Kaliningrad Cathedral and the Kaliningrad Regional Amber Museum. The cathedral entered into an agreement with the security company “Centurion-XXI” in the amount of 120 thousand rubles, according to which the said company will have to provide daily posts in the composition of two of its employees by the end of this year to check QR codes from those entering the cathedral from 10: 00 to 19:00. The Kaliningrad Regional Amber Museum has an agreement with the private security organization “Beloyar” to check QR codes from visitors in the amount of 125 thousand rubles.

Residents and guests of the Kaliningrad region will not be able to visit cafes, restaurants, fitness rooms, cinemas, museums and large shopping centers without a QR code until at least February 1.