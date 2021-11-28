Salma Hayek talks about her character in the blockbuster “The Eternals”

https://ria.ru/20210920/vechnye-1750595012.html

Salma Hayek, in an interview with Total Film through The Direct, spoke about her character in the blockbuster “The Eternals.” RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

MOSCOW, September 20 – RIA Novosti. Salma Hayek, in an interview with Total Film through The Direct, spoke about her character in the blockbuster “The Eternals.” The tape talks about the representatives of the immortal alien race – the Eternals. They have secretly lived on Earth for seven thousand years and protect people from the humanoid Deviants. Hayek played their leader Ajak. The actress admitted that her character cannot have children. However, director Chloe Zhao decided to approach the concept of leadership from a motherhood perspective. “My character in the comics was a man. Rather than just changing his gender, I suggested that Chloe bring something very special for women to his image,” she recalls. According to Salma, Ajak directs the Eternals. “The mother also has to lead the children. When they misbehave, she reprimands them, but there is always sympathy in her actions. However, for me empathy is forbidden, I’m an alien,” Hayek hints. The film also stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and others. The Eternal movie will be released in Russia on November 4, 2021.

