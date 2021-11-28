Salma Hayek was criticized for the dress in which she received a star on the Walk of Fame

In the photo, the 55-year-old actress poses in the company of Valentina’s daughter, her husband, the French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, as well as the American actor Adam Sandler and the American director of Chinese origin Chloe Zhao, with whom the actress worked at different times.

“This is it! We are all made of stardust,” she signed the publication.

Hayek wore a dress from Alexander McQueen to the opening ceremony of the name star. Photos from the event were published on the page of the fashion house on Instagram, but under the publication, subscribers criticized the actress’s outfit.

“Salma is the best, but this dress is not for her,” wrote erikginelli.

“I love her, but she needs to fire the stylists,” commented ivanaelsaa.

“Absurdity. Where were Salma’s stylists, who can afford any dress in the world? And why a tulip skirt? It’s so ridiculous and archaic. In general, an outdated cut of the suit. All this gives Salma an age – and the impression of a heavy image is created,” she said. julia_beautyforever.