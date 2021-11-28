Salma Hayek was criticized for the dress in which she received a star on the Walk of Fame

In the photo, the 55-year-old actress poses in the company of Valentina’s daughter, her husband, the French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, as well as the American actor Adam Sandler and the American director of Chinese origin Chloe Zhao, with whom the actress worked at different times.
“This is it! We are all made of stardust,” she signed the publication.
Hayek wore a dress from Alexander McQueen to the opening ceremony of the name star. Photos from the event were published on the page of the fashion house on Instagram, but under the publication, subscribers criticized the actress’s outfit.
“Salma is the best, but this dress is not for her,” wrote erikginelli.
“I love her, but she needs to fire the stylists,” commented ivanaelsaa.
“Absurdity. Where were Salma’s stylists, who can afford any dress in the world? And why a tulip skirt? It’s so ridiculous and archaic. In general, an outdated cut of the suit. All this gives Salma an age – and the impression of a heavy image is created,” she said. julia_beautyforever.
Hayek was born in Mexico in 1966. In 1995, she starred in her first Hollywood film, Desperate, opposite Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.
The most famous films with her participation are “From Dusk Till Dawn”, “Bandits”, “Traffic”. Hayek is the first Mexican woman to be nominated in 2003 for the prestigious Oscar for Best Actress in Frida. In 2021, the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” was released in the United States, in which she played the main role.
Hayek and Pino were married in 2009. Valentine’s daughter was born to the couple in 2007.