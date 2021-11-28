Sber’s collectors compiled portraits of debtors with assets abroad – RBK

ABK has compiled portraits of Russian debtors with real estate in two popular jurisdictions – Spain and Great Britain. The agency does not disclose how many debtors were included in the study sample and what is the total amount of their debts. In the case of Spain, experts analyzed 46 cases and 75 debtors.

What is the difference between debtors with assets in Spain and Britain

According to ABK, the average age of a Russian debtor hiding assets in Spain is 54 years old, but about a quarter of such clients are over 60 years old. Mostly these are men (62%). In the UK, the picture is similar: men prevail among debtors, although the average age there is slightly lower, the company said.

87% of “Spanish” debtors are married, and 74% have children, in the UK only 51% of clients can be attributed to these groups, whose assets are interested in collectors.

“Portraits of debtors in different jurisdictions are completely different, but there is also a dependence on the scale of the business. For example, those who invested in the UK and have assets there initially had a larger business in Russia than the average “Spanish” debtor, ”Utkina notes.

As follows from the ABK’s calculations, the debtors of these two jurisdictions conduct business and dispose of assets differently. Non-payers with British assets are more often citizens of several states at once – 70% of them have a second passport, and 22% have a third citizenship. 90% of them do business in countries other than Russia. For comparison: only 37% of “Spanish” debtors have another citizenship after the Russian one, and only 13% of them are doing business abroad.

According to ABK estimates, it is in Spain that debtors tend to invest in real estate (84% of cases). Almost three quarters of defaulters’ assets in this country are concentrated in three provinces – Alicante (31.1%), Barcelona (24.6%) and Malaga (18%).

Some locations can be roughly called “debtor villages,” says Utkina. “Due to moderate prices, favorable climate, and a large Russian diaspora in these provinces, there is indeed a very high concentration of Russian debtors. In addition to the listed advantages, people keep in touch with each other, give advice, perhaps they have run or are doing business together, sometimes there are several debtor-individuals in one case at once, ”she notes.

The average cost of real estate in Spain is significantly lower than in the UK – € 820 thousand versus € 5.2 million. Non-payers who settled in Spain only in 7% of cases transfer their property to relatives, among “British” clients there are much more of them – 40%.