Scarlett Johansson’s husband jokes dirty

Scarlett’s third husband won’t get bored

According to a recent poll of Russian TV viewers, the 36-year-old Scarlett Johansson (“The Avengers”, “Lucy”) entered the top five most popular Hollywood actresses.

Last year for Scarlett turned out to be twofold. In the comic blockbuster Black Widow, Johansson played the former assassin of the KGB and the secret organization SHIELD. (more sinister than even SMERSH) Natasha Romanoff. But it turned out that “soaking adversaries in the outhouse” is easier than getting to the screen with this good – because of the pandemic, the premiere was postponed three times. Now the date has been finally set – July 9th.

But a joyful event happened in Scarlett’s life – in October 2020, she got married for the third time. I wonder how long the marriage will last, because Johansson has repeatedly stated that she does not believe in monogamy.

Meanwhile husband, 38-year-old comedian and screenwriter Colin Jost, has already shown what kind of jokes he reserved for family life. The other day, Scarlett participated online in the reality show of transvestites “Royal Race of Ru Paul.” She admitted that she loves this program. But as soon as she began to give the participants professional advice on acting, Zhost appeared in the frame.

– I have one question: “Will your film be called” Lovers of Plus Size? ” – the comedian froze.

The presenter was not taken aback:

– I hope so, because in front of you is a whole room of lovers of large sizes.

Johansson smiled carnivore.