Science digest: the Pentagon believes in UFOs and the deadly carrot is a covid killer

Leonid Luneev

BBC

Hour ago

Among the scientific news of the week:

The Pentagon gives UFOs a second chance

An extract from a poisonous plant that can stop covid

Red light in the morning (partially) restores vision

Why did the US military believe in UFOs again?

Photo author, Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

The Pentagon decided to re-engage in the study of the UFO phenomenon, and created a special investigation department for this. The corresponding order was signed by US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

This order (and orders, as you know, are not discussed) came five months after the authors of the secret report of the American intelligence could not make an unambiguous conclusion about the possibility of the existence of alien UFOs. They managed to give a plausible explanation for the vast majority of about 120 cases of observation of such objects over the past 20 years, but other phenomena, including those filmed by military pilots near the training grounds, left the question open.

So, even last year, the Pentagon published a video of objects that were moving at incredible speed, and then incomprehensibly disappeared from view, filmed by naval aviation pilots and still unexplained.

The new department (I would very much like to know on what basis the employees will be recruited there), first of all, will investigate incidents in strictly controlled or completely prohibited for flights for reasons of state security or military secrets.

The fact is that the military has suspicions that the matter may not be at all in alien scouts, but in very even terrestrial opponents who have developed or acquired technologies unknown to the Americans.

Indeed, as recently as June this year, China tested a hypersonic vehicle capable of launching missiles at more than five times the speed of sound. This led Washington to believe that Beijing had technologies that the United States had not yet developed.

It is not for nothing that the Pentagon’s statement says that “the intrusion of any flying objects into our no-fly zones threatens not only flight safety, but also national security,” and therefore the Ministry of Defense “is very serious about the intrusion of any flying objects, identified or not, and is thoroughly investigating every such case. “

As befits all secrets, the new department will have an unspoken acronym AOIMSG (Flying Object Tracking Identification and Synchronization Group), which will be monitored by a team of military and intelligence experts.

The deadly carrot that kills the covid

Photo author, Valter Jacinto / Getty images Photo caption, Deadly villous carrot Thapsia villosa

Not all carrots are healthy. And when it comes to the mortal villous carrot Thapsia villosa, then, as the name suggests, it is completely life-threatening. But, as researchers from the University of Nottingham have found, there is a silver lining: the plant-based antiviral drug tapisgargin (TG) effectively kills all varieties of SARS-CoV-2 in the laboratory, including the fastest-spreading variant Delta.

Laboratory experiments with specially grown cell cultures have shown that a dose of TG administered before infection or during its active phase blocked different variants of SARS-CoV-2 and triggered a powerful defense reaction.

“One pre-dose of TG was enough to effectively block both single-variant infections and infections in any other combination,” the scientists write, according to which, the carrier-oriented antiviral drug appears to disrupt the mechanisms of the virus that allow it to enter the cell. -carrier, there to replicate and spread further throughout the body.

“The data available to us on influenza viruses, respiratory viruses and coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, indicate that TG does not interfere with the penetration of the virus into the body, but rather blocks the intracellular pathways of its replication,” the researchers clarify.

The most worrisome among doctors lately is the Delta variant – this virus strain replicates and spreads much faster than the Alpha variant – 4 times to be precise, and 9 times faster than the Beta variant. Moreover, Delta accelerates the replication of other variants of the coronavirus in parallel infection, “helping fellow viruses.”

All the more important is the fact that the TG acts equally effectively against all options.

“Although we have experimentally found that the Delta variant is the most infectious and promotes the replication of other viruses when infected in parallel, we are happy to find that TG is equally effective against all of them,” said the head of the study, Professor of Veterinary Molecular Medicine at the University of Nottingham Keen Chou Chan.

Photo author, Valter Jacinto / Getty images Photo caption, The leaves of this plant really resemble a carrot.

Experts emphasize that with the current pace of vaccination (not the fastest, given the growing resistance from anti-vaccine users) and the spread of coronavirus, the search for new drugs for Covid-19 remains a priority. And although no one can say with certainty how TG will behave in relation to new, not yet discovered strains, the results of preliminary studies look very encouraging.

Of course, the development of the drug itself, effective and at the same time safe for people (do not forget that we are dealing with a highly toxic “carrot”) and subsequent clinical trials will take time, but the first important step has already been taken.

Wellness study in crimson tones

Photo author, Getty Images

Just three minutes of deep red light in your eyes in the morning can significantly improve your deteriorating vision.

British scientists have found that short-term exposure to near-infrared light (670 nanometers) improves color contrast vision by an average of 17%, and the effect lasts at least a week. True, only morning irradiation is beneficial – daytime irradiation does not give any noticeable improvements.

“In the near future, while you are making coffee or listening to your favorite podcast on the road, you can do this three-minute procedure once a week, and in this simple way you can improve the vision of people around the world,” predicts the author of the study, professor of ophthalmology at University College London ( UCL) Glen Jeffrey.

But first things first. When you are over 40, the mitochondria in the photoreceptor cells of your retina also begin to feel tired and are no longer able to generate enough energy. Not surprisingly, in later years, when the energy supply to the retina decreases by 70%, your power of vision also drops sharply.

However, from previous experiments with mice, bumblebees and fruit flies, it was already clear to scientists that mitochondria respond positively to radiation in the range from 650 to 900 nanometers, increasing energy output.

It remained to be seen whether this applied to humans. The experimental group included men and women aged 34 to 70 years with normal color vision, not suffering from specific eye diseases.

All 20 volunteers (13 women and 7 men) between 8 and 9 am were irradiated for three minutes with an LED device emitting a wave in the 670 nm range. After 3 hours, the parameters of their color vision were measured, and in the case of 10 participants, the measurements were repeated after a week.

The result was an improvement in color vision by an average of 17%, which lasted for a week, and in the case of older volunteers, the improvement reached 20% and also lasted at least a week.

That said, when six of the original group of volunteers went through the same procedure a few months later, but between 12 and 1 pm, no improvement was noted.

“To achieve an improvement in weakening vision, it is absolutely necessary to have a morning procedure, because, as early experiments with fruit flies showed, mitochondria work on a strict schedule and, as our study clearly confirmed, do not respond to daytime radiation,” explains Professor Jeffrey. As for the possible side effects, he said there was no cause for concern.