Science digest: the Pentagon believes in UFOs and the deadly carrot is a covid killer

Among the scientific news of the week:

  • The Pentagon gives UFOs a second chance
  • An extract from a poisonous plant that can stop covid
  • Red light in the morning (partially) restores vision

Why did the US military believe in UFOs again?

Photo author, Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

The Pentagon decided to re-engage in the study of the UFO phenomenon, and created a special investigation department for this. The corresponding order was signed by US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

This order (and orders, as you know, are not discussed) came five months after the authors of the secret report of the American intelligence could not make an unambiguous conclusion about the possibility of the existence of alien UFOs. They managed to give a plausible explanation for the vast majority of about 120 cases of observation of such objects over the past 20 years, but other phenomena, including those filmed by military pilots near the training grounds, left the question open.

So, even last year, the Pentagon published a video of objects that were moving at incredible speed, and then incomprehensibly disappeared from view, filmed by naval aviation pilots and still unexplained.

