China could face more than 630,000 coronavirus infections a day if it abandons its zero-tolerance policy by lifting travel restrictions, according to a study by mathematicians from Peking University. This is stated in the report, published at China CDC Weekly by the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to experts, the PRC cannot afford to lift travel restrictions without more active vaccinations or special treatments.

Using data for August from the United States, Britain, Spain, France and Israel, mathematicians estimated the likely outcomes if China adopted the same pandemic control tactics as those countries.

So, according to forecasts, the daily number of new cases of COVID-19 in China will reach at least 637,155 if the country’s authorities do not adopt a United States pandemic strategy.

Experts believe that easing restrictions on foreign travelers will also negatively affect the country’s coronavirus incidence rates and lead to a “colossal outbreak” that will put an overwhelming burden on China’s health care system.

Early November in China happened new outbreak of coronavirus infection, 93 new cases of infection are known within the country. It is clarified that the coronavirus is spreading in the north and northeast of the country, in the provinces of Gansu, Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.