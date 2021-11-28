Scorsese Starts Filming Killers of the Flower Moon with DiCaprio, De Niro and Plemons

Martin Scorsese has started shooting the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon”. This was reported on the website of The Oklahoma Film + Music, which, together with Apple Original Films, is involved in the production of the film.

Along with the start of work, the producers finally approved the cast: Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Scorsese himself noted that he was glad to finally start work, the initial start of which was scheduled for February.

The director thanked the Osage consultants who helped with the preparation for filming. The leaders of this nation introduced the filmmakers to local cultural experts and artisans – experts will help to honestly and reliably reflect the history of the tribe.

The film is based on a 2017 documentary by David Grann about the killing of several people in the 1920s after they discovered oil on their land. The murders caught the attention of the newly formed FBI, whose investigation uncovered a sinister conspiracy.

The script was prepared by Grann himself, along with Eric Roth. The camera will be Rodrigo Prieto, known for his work on Frida, The Irish, Operation Argo and The Wolf of Wall Street. DiCaprio’s production company Appian Way Productions will also take part in the production and distribution of the tape. Apple has allocated a budget of $ 200 million for the film.