Selena Gomez fell under the gun of the paparazzi on the set of a new series in New York

The singer retrained as an actress and is now actively filming the new series “There are only killers in the building.”

When filming scenes with Selena Gomez the paparazzi managed to make several frames of the star. The girl was dressed in a bright yellow knitted sweater, an orange short fur coat, a yellow hat, and plaid cropped pants.

Selena Gomez / Getty Images

Sunglasses with yellow lenses, lace-up boots and a black small backpack complemented this look. Walking down the street, she listened to music with red headphones.

Selena Gomez / Getty Images

Together with Selena in this series, actors Steve Martin will also appear, who was also recently caught. during filming, and Martin Short. The series “There are only killers in the building” tells the story of three random people who love to investigate crimes, but they themselves find themselves drawn into one of them.

Steve Martin / Getty Images

Earlier we wrote that now in New York, work is in full swing on several projects: mini-series “Gossip Girl”, which will become the continuation of the famous story about the rich students of the school, as well as the TV series about the American fashion designer Roy Halston and will be called Simply Halston. Also we will see continuation of a story about Clint Barton, aka “Hawkeye”.

