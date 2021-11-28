Selena Gomez posed in luxurious images for Mexican Vogue: photo / NV

American singer and actress Selena Gomez became the main character of the latest issue of Mexican Vogue.

The 28-year-old star appeared on the cover of the glossy in a red Givenchy outfit, complementing the look with Cartier jewelry.

The author of the photo shoot, in which Gomez showed off luxurious outfits from reputable fashion houses, was Dario Calmese, an American artist and podcaster from Missouri.

In the interview, Gomez spoke out about her bond with her family and raised the topic of her Mexican roots, recalling how her grandparents crossed the border between Mexico and the United States, hiding in the back of a truck.

“Family is everything to me. I am very close to my family. My grandparents live with me. And if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t have anything. In my family we quarrel a lot, but we love each other even more. I like it when people say that your friends are the family that you choose, but in reality, the family is the people who carry history and family ties, ”says the star.

Gomez also urged readers to call their relatives more often, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, when the problem of loneliness has become more urgent than ever:

“Make sure you call your family and friends regularly. We need to know more not only about our family, but also about our friends. People feel lonely and isolated during these challenging times, and a simple phone call asking how they are doing can be very helpful in overcoming this feeling of loneliness, ”she adds.