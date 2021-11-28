Shiba Inu founder found a way to “beat” Dogecoin

Right now, a million followers in the Shiba Inu community can make money from supplying liquidity to ShibaSwap, but 2022 will usher in the opportunity to profit from gaming.

Shitoshi Kusama launches the Shiba Inu Games platform, which will be the publisher of a series of games for mobile devices and computers. The first of them, called Shiboshi, will be developed by William David Volk, who went down in history as the creator of the first mobile game for the IPhone.



William Wolf is known to gamers as the creator of the game “The Climate Trail”, the business community knows him from his work as vice president of the gaming publishing house Activision. He declined to comment on his role in the creation of Shiboshi and the plot of the future game.

Based on Shitoshi Kusama’s claims, the game economy will tie SHIB tokens and also lead to canine NFTs. The development of this direction Shiba Inu is higher than Dogecoin, which managed to stay in the top 10 cryptocurrency ratings, despite Friday sales.

Shiba Inu Games is just one of the platforms of the global project for the creation of the “canine metaverse” Shibaverse. It will unite all products based on separate smart contracts, which developers will subsequently transfer to their own blockchain.