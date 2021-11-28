Shocking shot of Kate Middleton with a disfigured face horrified Europeans

The photoshop image was pasted on buildings and bus stops in Europe.

Blood and bruises: a shocking shot of Kate Middleton with a disfigured face
A shocking picture of Kate Middleton with a disfigured face covered in bruises and blood appeared on the eve of buildings and bus stops in European countries. In this way, the organizers of the domestic violence awareness campaign wanted to draw attention to the problem.

The photograph of Kate Middleton was used in a campaign against domestic violence. Screenshot: thesun.co.uk

It is known that the Italian artist Alexandro Palombo worked on the photographs. The campaign also used photographs of other famous women – US Vice President Kamala Harris, Queen Letizia of Spain and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Each image was accompanied by a frightening caption to “shock” the audience. Kensington Palace has not yet commented on this fact, according to The Sun.

