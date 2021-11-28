Singer Loza did not come to the hospital’s “red zone” after the promise. “Doesn’t answer the phone”

Doctors of the “red zones” wanted to show anti-axers what happens to patients with COVID

Singer and antivaxer Yuri Loza did not come on an excursion to the “red zone” of the hospital, where patients with COVID are treated. In the Botkin Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in St. Petersburg, they say that the singer promised to visit the institution with an excursion.

Earlier, the chief doctors of a number of COVID hospitals published an open letter to Russian celebrities who, in one form or another, oppose vaccinations and the QR code system. Among the addressees were Loza, actress Maria Shukshina, Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov and other public figures.

“In the morning, Yuri Loza confirmed that he would come to us. We have been waiting for almost 52 minutes. Unfortunately, the guest did not come. Doesn’t answer the phone “, – said” Gazeta.ru »The head physician of the hospital Denis Gusev.

Loza himself said that he did not make promises to visit the hospital. “No one spoke to me, and I did not speak to anyone and I was not going anywhere. I have a concert today. Do you hear the drums beating? ” – said the singer.