Skala played Superps, Menshikov – a judge

Ten most curious videos of the week.

Needless to say, the week was full of various trailers and teasers. And if we have already seen the first shots from the new Macbeth, then this cannot be said about the overwhelming majority of projects. How do you, for example, Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Super Dog? Or David Tennant as Phileas Fogg. Who else can you see? The answer is in our weekly compilation.

“Your Honor”

A remake of the American TV series of the same name, which, in turn, is an adaptation of an Israeli project. The domestic version is interesting at least for the cast: Oleg Menshikov plays a principled judge, whose son (Vladislav Miller) knocks down a motorcyclist and disappears from the scene of the crime. At first, the main character decides to take his son to the police, but then he learns that the victim is the son of a crime boss (Alexei Serebryakov), whom he himself sent to prison.

On more…tv from December 2

“Our favorite summer”

Korean cinema continues to conquer the world with Netflix… But this time not with the help of a creepy survival game series or a mystical thriller with a political overtones. On stage – romkom, responding to the new trends of the time: for a long time the parted guy and the girl are forced to give a joint interview, since the documentary that they shot stille in high school suddenly became popular. However, in such cloudy weather, a bit of warmth and love did not bother anyone.

On Netflix from December 6

“Train to Christmas”

Let’s put in a good word for the star of The Production by Michael Sheen. This time he played the main role in the fantastic comedy “Train to Christmas” about a man who understands that he can travel to different parts of his life (the iconic attributes of the eras are attached). The first time, however, turns out to be painful: he moves 10 years ahead and learns about the bankruptcy of his own company.

On the SkyTV channel from December 18

“Sing 2”

The continuation of the animated hit 2016 will tell about the new adventures of anthropomorphic animals, who decided to arrange a grand show in the world entertainment capital of Redshore City. To ensure guaranteed success, the heroes plan to recruit the legend of the lion’s rock Clay Calloway (in the original, by the way, he is voiced by Bono himself). In general, that is still a task, and even taking into account the intrigues of competitors.

In the cinema from December 23

“80 days around the world”

The epic with David Tennant in the title role really turned out to be long-playing – the shooting was stopped due to the pandemic. During the break, the Scotsman managed to star in the already mentioned “Production” and be noted in several other projects, but, as they say, no matter how much rope twists … New Year.

On PBS since January 2, 2022

Euphoria, season 2

The sequel to the acclaimed hit from HBO, which made Zendea a star of the first magnitude. In the new season, an addict Roo is trying to improve her life, but she is constantly hindered by something. Jacob Elordi, Sidney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Storm Ryde, Hunter Schaefer and other young stars will also return to their roles in the series.

On HBO Max from January 9, 2022

Ray Donovan

“Ray Donovan” continues a new trend, involving the release of full-length sequels of the TV series loved by the audience. Liv Schreiber will again star in the title role, and Jon Voight and Kerris Dorsey will also return. Thus, Showtime decided to put an end to the character’s story – after the show closed for the seventh season, his story remained unfinished.

On Showtime Jan 14, 2022

“Inventing Anna”

A fictional mini-series about not the most legitimate adventures of Anna Delvi. For several years, a Russian girl pretended to be a wealthy heiress of a German family, thanks to which she quickly entered the upper circles of New York. She lived on a grand scale exactly until the moment when everything was revealed. In 2019, Anna Sorokina was convicted of fraud, but was released from prison on parole. She was played in the series by Julia Garner, and Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd and others are also involved in the project.

On Netflix from 11 February 2022

“Super Pets”

The first trailer was an animated film about the adventures of Crypto, Superman’s pet. The couple fight crime together in Metropolis, but when the owner and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto is forced to take matters into his own hands. The project was directed by the directors of such cartoons as “The Lego Movie: Batman” and “Brother Bear”. Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, Kevin Hart and Keith McKinnon took part in the voice acting.

In the cinema since May 19, 2022

Jurassic World: Domination

You have already forgotten about the triquel Jurassic World? The introductory video will not only remind you of a large-scale and expensive project, but will also allow you to look into the world of dinosaurs with one eye. Well, if the giant lizards did not impress you, then we recall who is busy in the cast is Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howardas well as veterans of the original series Sam Neal, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and B.D. Wong…

In the cinema from June 9, 2022