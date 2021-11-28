https://ria.ru/20211127/koronavirus-1761040685.html

South Korea may oblige unvaccinated people to pay for COVID-19 treatment

South Korea may oblige unvaccinated people to pay for COVID-19 treatment

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. South Korean authorities are considering obliging unvaccinated citizens to pay part of the amount for treatment for coronavirus themselves, Newsis reported, citing a government source, to increase vaccination rates against coronavirus, which, according to the latest data, is 79.4% of the population and 91.2%. among the adult population. Against the background of an increase in cases of the disease and the number of seriously ill patients, the authorities came to the conclusion that this is not enough. “This was discussed, the government will consider the legislative aspect and how citizens will accept it. the bill that the government pays for treatment, “- said the source of the agency. Currently, according to the law on the prevention of infectious diseases, the state pays the full amount of the cost of treatment in case of infection with COVID-19. On average, it takes about 10 million won (approximately $ 8.3 thousand) per person. South Korea recently registers 3-4 thousand patients with coronavirus per day and recently updated the daily maximum since the beginning of the pandemic.

