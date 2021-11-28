Sputnik Beats Pfizer in Defending Against Omicron

It is likely that Sputnik is more effective than other vaccines against COVID-19, says Ancha Baranova

The Russian Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine is likely to better protect against the new Omicron coronavirus strain than other drugs. This was stated by Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University, Doctor of Biological Sciences Ancha Baranova.

“Sputnik’s business may be somewhat better, by some percent. Adenovirus vaccines, in principle, create a wider range of immune responses than mRNA vaccines, but the difference may be very small, ”Ancha Baranova said in an interview with TASS.

According to her, the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer in the next two weeks will provide data on how much weaker interaction of “Omicron” with antibodies. These data will be approximately relevant for Sputnik due to the fact that all vaccines use approximately the same genes, the biologist noted.

On November 25, scientists recorded cases of infection with a new strain of coronavirus, which was named “Omicron”. Doctor Vladislav Zhemchugov said that existing vaccines may be ineffective against the new strain. WHO representative Maria Van Kerkhove put forward the theory of the origin of “Omicron”.