Stillwater with Damon, Annette with Driver and Bad Housewives

A very strong film week awaits us. Four very different projects are released, each of which is strong in its own way. This coming weekend we will see on the big screen crime thriller Stillwater with Matt Damon, who plays a real father’s drama. You can laugh heartily on comedy “Bad Housewives” and you can enjoy the meeting with a strong arthouse from the hands of Leo Caracas himself by going to the cinema on dramatic musical “Annette”. And for the whole family there is no better pastime, how to look adventure cartoon based on Jules Verne – “Around the world in 80 Days”

“Bad housewives”

Comedy action. USA

Director: Aron Godet, Geeta Pullapilli

Incredibly driving comedy from Ben Stiller, which this time acts as a producer. Basically, it’s a get-rich-quick tale that we all love. If not for one thing – the film is based on real events.

In the story, two housewives and best friends, Connie and JoJo, are doing what all women sitting at home are doing – looking for stocks in supermarkets. And what else to do if their husbands are mired in debt. But one day, housewives managed to turn their lives around by turning grocery coupons into $ 40 million. The couple just found a way to have these same coupons in unlimited quantities and began to willingly share them with everyone. Of course, for a monetary reward.

Now the householder has everything: fashionable clothes, expensive sports cars, a private jet. And everything would be like a fairy tale, if not for two police officers who are trying to catch a desperate couple and expose their cunning scheme.

Starring Kirby Gowell-Baptist (Cruella), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell), Kristen Bell (Bad Moms dilogy), and a gorgeous Vince Vaughn (“True Detective”) as a police officer.

“Around the world in 80 Days”

Animated adventure

Director: Samuel Tourno,

Jules Verne’s “eternal” book Around the World in 80 Days has inspired the film adaptation of animators.

STUDIOCANAL, which brought the world of The Adventures of Paddington, has prepared the best adventure for the whole family – its own animated film adaptation of the world famous novel. But Phileas Fogg in this story turned into a slightly reckless, risky and greedy frog, and Passport turned into an exemplary and incredibly educated monkey. Together, they set off on a trip around the world in just 80 days: one for 10 million shellfish, and the other for an incredible trip, and it really will happen.

The studio invited to adapt the cult novel Harry Swallow – the main screenwriter of the Ice Age franchise, and the director’s chair was the animator Samuel Tournault, for whom this cartoon will be his debut in full-length. Nevertheless, Turno is hardly a newcomer to the profession: the animated short film Even Doves Go to Heaven, produced by him, was nominated for an Oscar.

“Annette”

Dramatic musical. France, Mexico, USA, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, Germany

Director: Leos Caracas

The sensation of the Cannes Film Festival is an English-language musical by French filmmaker Leos Carax. The film “Annette” was shot by the maestro nine years after his previous film “The Sacred Motors Corporation”.

The film opened Cannes 2021 and was submitted to the main competition. As a result, Karax received the Best Director award. The Cannes Prize was also awarded to the creators of the soundtrack, they are also co-authors of the script, brothers Ron and Russell Mailey. These two are known as the legendary band Sparks, which influenced a generation of musicians with their creativity.

In Cannes, the film was given a crazy ovation, the emotions were such that Adam Driver lit a cigarette on the stage of the festival palace. Critics were delighted with “Annette”, insistently explaining to everyone that Caracas created “a masterpiece in an era when no one is waiting for masterpieces.” So it would be an impermissible mistake to miss “Annette” in the movies.

In the story, provocative stand-up comedian Henry McHenry (Adam Driver) strikes up a relationship with the famous opera singer Anne Defrancoux (Marion Cotillard). After a short romance, they have a daughter, Annette, who turns out to be not a person, but a living wooden puppet. At some point in the story, Ann dies and then Annette receives her wondrous voice as a gift from her departed mother.

The fact that twice Oscar-winning actor Adam Driver will play Henry became known back in 2012, when they only started talking about filming the musical. But they were looking for an actress for a female role for a long time. It was originally supposed to be played Rooney Mara, then the role of Ann was approved Michelle Williamwith. But the shooting of the film was delayed, among other things, and due to the fact that Driver was busy in the next episode of Star Wars. As a result, the main character was played by a Frenchwoman. Marion Cotillard (“Allies”).

Stillwater

Crime thriller. USA

Director: Tom McCarthy (Spotlight)

The crime thriller Stillwater, which can also be found at the box office as A Quiet Pool, is a very dynamic, dramatic and well-filmed story about what a father can do for the love of his daughter in trouble.

In the story, Bill Baker travels from Oklahoma to Marseille to help his daughter, who was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend and mistress. The girl claims that she is innocent and the father decides to get to the bottom of the truth, despite the complexities of the legal system, language barriers and cultural differences.

The film shot Oscar-winning Tom McCarthy, very strong caste. Starring Matt Damon, who can handle both action and human drama of any intensity. On July 8, 2021, the film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival, where after the premiere, the audience gave Matt Damon a five-minute standing ovation.

Allison – American actress and singer Abigail Breslin, which was nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Little Miss Happiness” (2006).