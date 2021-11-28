Stoltenberg urged Russia to reduce tensions on the border with Ukraine – RBK

Jens Stoltenberg

(Photo: Olivier Matthys / AP)



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on Russia to ease tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border and move on to dialogue, the German newspaper Welt reported.

According to Stoltenberg, Russia is increasing the number of troops on the border with Ukraine for the second time in a year. Ground forces, tanks, artillery and drones are gathering in the border areas. The NATO Secretary General believes that Russia’s actions are a threat to the security of Europe.

Stoltenberg also said that the alliance will “support Ukraine politically and practically so that the country can defend itself against aggression.” At the same time, NATO is not going to intervene in the military conflict in Ukraine, since the country is not a member of the alliance.

In early November, several American media outlets, including Politico and The Washington Post, reported that Russia was building up troops on the border with Ukraine. The Washington Post, citing American and European officials, wrote about “unusual movements of equipment and military personnel on the western flank of Russia.”