Storm Arwen in Britain: snowfalls, fallen trees, power outages and loss of life. Photo

At least three people were killed in storm Arwen, which hit several parts of the UK with heavy rain and snow. Wind gusts reached a speed of 160 km per hour.

All three died under wind-blown trees.

On Friday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, a 35-year-old man was killed when his van was crushed by a fallen tree.

When the police officers who arrived at the scene were returning to their car, it turned out that another tree had collapsed on it.

A tree crushed a police car while officers worked at the site of a local death

In general, the northern part of the kingdom, including Scotland and Northern Ireland, was particularly hard hit by the storm.

In Aberdeenshire, a train was blocked due to snowfall, passengers spent about 17 hours in it.

One passenger described the incident to the BBC by saying, “I don’t think this trip will get rave reviews on travel sites.”

A tree falling to the tracks paralyzed rail connections in both directions west of Dundee

Visitors to the famous pub were unable to leave due to snowdrifts

Dozens of people have been cut off from the world by heavy snow in the Yorkshire Dales, where the “tallest” pub in the UK is located – at 528 meters above sea level.

On Friday evening, almost a meter of snow fell here, and about 60 people could not leave. As a result, about 20 of them slept on bunks placed in the common room.

Photo author, PA Media Photo caption, The wind was so strong that it knocked over the trucks

More than 240,000 households have been affected by power outages, most of the networks have already been repaired, Northern Powergrid said.

A tree knocked down by the wind in Broughty Ferry, fortunately, did not fall on a residential building with only a little.

Strong winds and heavy snowfall caused significant disruptions to transport, and many roads were blocked by fallen trees or overturned vehicles.

The roofs of the houses were torn down, tiles and even pieces of buildings were crumbling.

Sea transport links have also been interrupted by high waves.

The consequences of the hurricane continue to affect the British Isles: on Monday night, forecasters promise freezing temperatures and snowfall in London.

