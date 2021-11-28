Storm Arwen in Britain: snowfalls, fallen trees, power outages and loss of life. Photo

Aftermath of the storm

At least three people were killed in storm Arwen, which hit several parts of the UK with heavy rain and snow. Wind gusts reached a speed of 160 km per hour.

All three died under wind-blown trees.

On Friday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, a 35-year-old man was killed when his van was crushed by a fallen tree.

When the police officers who arrived at the scene were returning to their car, it turned out that another tree had collapsed on it.

