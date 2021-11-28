Suspects of preparing a coup in Kyrgyzstan detained

The Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov said that three candidates for deputy were detained in the republic, suspected by the special services of preparing for the violent seizure of power.

As noted by the Secretary of the Security Council, those who pushed the conspirators to commit destructive acts should also be brought to justice. In his opinion, most likely, the organizers were behind the preparation of the coup, and now the task is to identify these people.

As reported, last Friday a representative of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that three candidates for the parliamentary elections from the list of the Green Party appear in a criminal case under the article on preparation for a violent seizure of power.

It was also reported that the activities of a criminal group planning a violent seizure of power in the country were suppressed in Kyrgyzstan. According to preliminary data, a group of people planned to organize provocations and destabilize the socio-political situation in the country immediately after the elections, followed by a violent seizure of power.

Parliamentary elections are held in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, November 28. 21 political parties and nearly 300 candidates running in single-mandate constituencies are running for seats in the supreme legislative body. A total of 1.3 thousand candidates apply for 90 seats in the Kyrgyz parliament.