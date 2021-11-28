Switzerland hosts referendum on covid certificates | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

In Switzerland, on Sunday, November 28, a referendum is being held on the legal framework for covid certificates. In conditions of increasing political tension, the plebiscite participants were asked to express their attitude to the already introduced sanitary passes with QR codes, which are issued on the basis of the “3G rule” – an abbreviation for genesen, geimpft, getestet (“had been ill”, “vaccinated”, “tested”). These passes are required, in particular, for visiting major cultural events and restaurants.

According to polls, two-thirds of voters support the current covid legislation, but experts fear further escalation of tensions due to the authorities’ policy to combat the coronavirus. According to police, politicians in Switzerland are receiving an unprecedented number of threats. Law enforcement agencies were forced to strengthen the protection of a number of politicians, including the Minister of Health, Alain Berse.

In recent weeks, critics of antiquarian restrictions have staged numerous protests across the country. Some of the actions escalated into clashes between demonstrators and police.

