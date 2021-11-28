Switzerland hosts referendum on covid certificates | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

In Switzerland, on Sunday, November 28, a referendum is being held on the legal framework for covid certificates. In conditions of increasing political tension, the plebiscite participants were asked to express their attitude to the already introduced sanitary passes with QR codes, which are issued on the basis of the “3G rule” – an abbreviation for genesen, geimpft, getestet (“had been ill”, “vaccinated”, “tested”). These passes are required, in particular, for visiting major cultural events and restaurants.
According to polls, two-thirds of voters support the current covid legislation, but experts fear further escalation of tensions due to the authorities’ policy to combat the coronavirus. According to police, politicians in Switzerland are receiving an unprecedented number of threats. Law enforcement agencies were forced to strengthen the protection of a number of politicians, including the Minister of Health, Alain Berse.
In recent weeks, critics of antiquarian restrictions have staged numerous protests across the country. Some of the actions escalated into clashes between demonstrators and police.
Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg has already been canceled
The most famous Christmas market in the world is located in Nuremberg. But all that remains of him this year is a bright sign: Christkindlesmarkt. On November 26, 17-year-old Teresa was supposed to open it in the image of the baby Christ. Virtually, so as not to collect crowds of people. But due to the high incidence, all Christmas markets in Bavaria have been canceled. Christkindlesmarkt will remain without visitors in 2021.
Striezelmarkt never opened
One of the oldest Christmas markets in the world, the Striezelmarkt, attracts over two million visitors in Dresden every year. This year it was supposed to open for the 587th time. But due to rising infection rates, Saxony has canceled all Christmas markets.
Stuttgart – no Christmas market
The Christmas market in Stuttgart is the second most popular in Germany after the Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg. “We did our best to make the bazaar work,” said Mayor Frank Nopper. However, after the cancellation of several bazaars in the region, it was decided to cancel the market in Stuttgart in order to avoid an influx of visitors.
Berlin Bazaar is still open
One of Berlin’s most beautiful Christmas markets at the Jandermenmarkt is open from 22 November. But entry here is only allowed if the 2G rule is observed: the visitor must have a certificate of either recovery from COVID-19 or full vaccination. Children and adolescents from 6 to 18 years old must present a negative test.
Visitors await in Heidelberg
The Christmas market in Heidelberg, on the town square in the Old Town, has also been open since 18 November. In this market, the 3G rule applies: in addition to the vaccinated and recovered, entry is allowed even if the test is negative. However, cozy streets in the central part of the city are also waiting for visitors. Here you can enjoy mulled wine in a more relaxed atmosphere.
Under the tree in Dortmund
The Christmas market in Dortmund is open from 18 November. The largest Christmas tree in the world was also installed here. Its height is 45 meters, weight is 40 tons. 48 thousand lights on it give warmth and a festive atmosphere to visitors. Walking around the bazaar and drinking mulled wine can be subject to the 2G rule.
Christmas market in the shadow of Cologne Cathedral
Several Christmas markets have opened in Cologne at once. The most important and most visited is near the main attraction of the city, the Cologne Cathedral. For visitors, the 2G rule applies.
The most frivolous Christmas market is in Hamburg
The market in the red-light district of Hamburg’s Reeperbahn opened on 15 November. The fair is open to visitors who can present a vaccination certificate or document confirming that they have had COVID-19.
Christmas market in Trier
This Christmas market has been awarded the title of “Best Christmas Market in Germany 2021”. It opened on November 19 to anyone who complies with the 2G rule. Residents and visitors to Trier are very hopeful that the bazaar will last until Christmas, as Christmas markets are closing as COVID-19 infection rates rise.
Author: Marina Borisova, Sophie Dizsemond
