Switzerland submitted to a referendum on the introduction of covid certificates

Switzerland will host a referendum on the fate of covid certificates on November 28, initiated by three civil committees and movements without party affiliation.

According to TASS, citizens are invited to vote for the adoption of amendments to the law on combating the coronavirus pandemic, according to which, from September 13, a QR code system for visiting restaurants, cinemas, swimming pools, fitness centers, as well as major cultural and sports centers will operate in Switzerland. activities.

It is noted that Switzerland became the first country in the world where the relevant issue was put to a vote.

Opponents of the introduction of QR codes believe that the adoption of such norms is an encroachment on individual freedoms and an indirect compulsion to vaccination.

