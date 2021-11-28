Taika Waititi to direct Disney movie with Scarlett Johansson

Los Angeles, November 2. Renowned New Zealand director Taika Waititi will be filming a new project for the Disney film studio. Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson will play a leading role in the upcoming film.

After the scandal with the company over fees, the Black Widow Star went to the world, having received a decent amount of forfeit. After a while, she agreed to a new project, in which she will perform both as an actress and as a producer.

Written by Josh Cooley, best known for his work on the Disney cartoons Puzzle and Up. The film will be a screen version of Disneyland’s Tower of Terror, which, in turn, is based on the television series “The Twilight Zone”.

The attraction is a hotel building built in the 1930s. All participants in the fun enter the elevator, which abruptly descends and rises. According to legend, five people disappeared there during the Halloween celebrations many years ago.

In 1997, the studio was already trying to reveal the history of the attraction on the screen. The film, titled “The Tower of Horror,” was directed by D.J. McHale and starred by Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst. In the center of the plot are five hotel guests who are killed when the elevator falls from the 11th floor. They all become ghosts that start to frighten the guests.

Earlier it became known that Taika Waititi, simultaneously with the Disney project, will write a script for a new superhero film. The director will be the screenwriter for the Flash Gordon comic strip.