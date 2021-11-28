Talents of stars acquired for roles – details – Glamor – tsn.ua

For filming in famous tapes, many Western stars had to master new skills and abilities.

Many of the famous Hollywood stars in films show extraordinary physical or creative talents that they develop during filming.

So, for example, hold your breath under water, turn off the enemy, dance a striptease, play the violin and much more – what Hollywood stars did not learn for the sake of filming legendary films.

But who and what mastered the new skills – read the selection.

Ryan Gosling and Adrian Brody

Adrian Brody / Associated Press

Both actors learned to play the piano – Gosling for La La Land and Brody for The Pianist. Of course, you could find similar stunt doubles, or shoot scenes in such a way that the actors could only pretend to be playing, but no, they completely immersed themselves in the role of their characters.

Ryan Gosling / Instagram / @ joe_laschet

Ryan Gosling spent three months developing a new skill, and Brody, in addition to playing the piano, also completely immersed himself in the life of a pianist who was forced to live in the Warsaw ghetto. Adrien sold the car, temporarily left his apartment, his phone, and then left for Europe with a small luggage and a synthesizer.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum / Associated Press

The actor showed his choreographic skills in the films “Step Up” and “Super Mike”. But these skills were not enough for the comedy “Ave Caesar!” The star was faced with a really difficult task – to learn to tap dance. For just six minutes of on-screen dancing, Channing took three months to learn this skill.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey ml.

Benedict Cumberbatch / minutemediacdn.com

For the role of the genius Sherlock, the British actor Cumberbatch had to learn how to play the violin. He took lessons from the famous violinist Eos Chater and learned the basics of art only a week later.

Robert Downey Jr. / Associated Press

Another excellent student in Hollywood is Robert Downey Jr. learned to play the violin for the role of Charlie Chaplin. He was so responsible about the reincarnation of the legendary character, at the same time he played tennis exclusively with his left hand, so that later he could play a left-handed comedian more believably.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba / Associated Press

For the role of Nancy in the film “Sin City” the actress had to learn how to strip. To understand the skill of effectively undressing, the girl began to visit strip clubs in Los Angeles and New York every day. First, Alba learned to dance, and then gradually expose body parts.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal / Getty Images

The actor brilliantly played a boxer in the drama “Shulga”. To transform into his hero, he had to learn how to professionally work with fists from scratch. For five months, Jake trained hard several times a day, meeting the same standards as professional athletes when preparing for serious fights.

Margot Robbie

Robbie / Associated Press

For the sake of filming one scene in the movie “Suicide Squad”, Robbie learned to hold her breath for five whole minutes. Margot trained persistently with a diving instructor, and as a result, the scene where Harley Queen laughs, and then suddenly finds herself under water, came out brilliant, but during editing, unfortunately, this moment in the film was greatly shortened.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt / Associated Press

The actor mastered the super-complex abilities of a tightrope walker for the film “The Walk”. He played a real extreme, who is known for his legendary trick – walking without belay on a tightrope stretched between two twin towers in New York. Interestingly, the actor was helped to study by Philippe Petit himself, about whom the film was filmed. Joseph studied with Petit every day from 9 am to 5 pm. As a result, at the end of the class, Joseph walked boldly on a 10-meter rope stretched two meters above the ground.

Jennifer Lawrence

Associated Press

The actress seriously approached the role in the film “The Hunger Games” and decided to learn everything that will be useful to her on the set. She practiced wrestling, took mountaineering lessons and, of course, learned to shoot a bow. Once, while performing a trick, she injured her ear and did not hear for several months. Also for the filming of the film “The Winter Bone” she had to learn how to chop wood and peel the skin from a real squirrel.

Watch the bright show “Stars, Rumors and Galllywood” about Ukrainian and Western celebrities on TET TV channel on weekdays at 15:15!