Tesla will start saving on car delivery. What does it mean? :: Autonews

Tesla will stop ramping up its vehicle delivery at the end of the quarter. Instead, employees should look for ways to lower shipping costs for the firm. Tesla CEO Elon Musk called for this in a letter to the company’s employees, which leads CNBC.

“We need to focus on minimizing shipping costs rather than spending high on expedited picks, overtime and temporary contractors just to get machines arriving in the fourth quarter,” Musk said in his letter.

The company’s factories in Berlin and the US state of Texas are not fully operational, so cars for export have to be supplied from China and California, which is associated with high transport costs. The Tesla chief noted that the firm had not delivered any additional electric cars in the previous six months, but “spent a lot of money to expedite shipments in the last two weeks of each quarter.”

Musk clarified that the increase in supply volumes at the end of the quarter traditionally led to their significant reduction at the beginning of the next reporting period. The head of the company urged to focus on more stable and efficient delivery rates, as if the concept of “end of the quarter” did not exist.

Tesla and other automakers are facing parts shortages, seaport restrictions and higher shipping costs this year. The company has struggled this year to deliver new vehicles to customers in the US, targeting the originally promised timeline.