The Belarusian authorities hide behind Russia in front of the West

Aleksandr Volfovich reminded Europe that Belarus has a strong ally – Russia

Photo: Nikolay Bastrikov © URA.RU

news from the plot Riots on the Belarusian-Polish border

State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich warned the European Union that it should not involve NATO in solving the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. He recalled that Minsk has an ally in this matter – Russia.

“If they want to drag NATO into the situation on the border, then there is an ally behind Minsk – Russia,” RIA Novosti quoted Alexander Volfovich as saying. The State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus also noted that Minsk does not see a threat from the refugees. In his opinion, the attempt of migrants to break through to Poland is “a defensive reaction of desperate people.”

Earlier, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union and NATO are planning to sign a new cooperation agreement against the background of the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. According to her, the declaration is needed to renew political commitments and strengthen the partnership between the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance.

Before that, the press secretary of the President of Belarus Natalya Eismont accused the European Union of violating the agreements on the settlement of the migration crisis. The head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, proposed creating a humanitarian corridor for two thousand refugees who were stuck on the Belarusian-Polish border. The solution of this issue was to be taken over by the European Union. Lukashenka himself later said that if Europe and the United States start military operations on the territory of Belarus, it will lead to a nuclear war with the participation of Russia and NATO.