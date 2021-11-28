The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife: Ryan Reynolds spoke about the relationship with Salma Hayek

Exclusively for the New Channel, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds gave an interview about working on the action comedy film The Bodyguard of the Hitman’s Wife, and also admitted that he thinks about his colleagues on the set, in particular, about the leading role of Salma Hayek

Recently the premiere of a new film with Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek started in the Ukrainian box office. The picture was named “The Bodyguard of the Hitman’s Wife”, it is a sequel to the comedy action movie “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, which was released in 2017. In addition to the aforementioned actors, the legendary Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman took part in the project.

Reynolds could not go on vacation in the trailer for the film “The Killer’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

As part of the premiere screening of the film “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” exclusive interview with Ryan Reynolds, performer of the role of professional bodyguard Michael Bryce. The Hollywood actor revealed several behind-the-scenes secrets from the set, admitted whether he believes in the success of the film. In addition, he told how he feels about the fact that the character of Salma Hayek has become central in the second part of the comedy action movie.

– In the film “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, Salma had few scenes, but the audience really liked her. It was a logical decision to make her the central heroine, because for the success of any project it is important to listen and hear your audience, – said Ryan Reynolds, who previously launched a streaming service with one film. – In addition, Salma showed herself perfectly in the first part, playing the charming Sonya Kinkade, and her story had to be continued. To be honest, we didn’t really discuss this issue: it was obvious that she should be the headliner in the new film.

Ryan Reynolds in the trailer for the movie “The protagonist”

Ryan Reynolds also admitted that it was a lot of fun on the set of The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard. According to him, there were some incidents with the actors all the time, but most often he and Salma Hayek “got it”:

– For half of the filming, Salma and I were wet to the skin, because we constantly dived now into the ocean, now into the river during our European film adventures. There were spoiled takes, and falls, and bruises … But this is all part of the work. And it’s fun!

“The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard”: Film Plot with Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek

In the sequel to the comedy action movie, an international hitman (Samuel L. Jackson) and his professional bodyguard (Reynolds) will finally make friends and … go on vacation! However, they can only dream of a quiet life. When the wife of an assassin (Salma Hayek) is in mortal danger, our heroes will have to forget about rest and focus on saving the beauty.

“The Bodyguard of the Hitman’s Wife”: Official Movie Trailer



