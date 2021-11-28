https://ria.ru/20211128/gaz-1761113454.html

The death toll in a gas explosion in a five-story building in Ukraine rises to two

KIEV, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The death toll as a result of a gas explosion in a five-story building in New Odessa, Nikolaev region of Ukraine, increased to two, three were injured, another person may be under the rubble, according to the website of the State Emergency Service. floors. Later, rescuers said that a woman had died, three more people were injured. On the fact of the explosion, the police opened a criminal case under the article “Violation of fire or technogenic safety requirements established by law, resulting in the death of people.” “As a result of the explosion, 2 people died (at 4:46 pm and 11:25 pm, bodies of the State Emergency Situations Service removed bodies from under the rubble), and suffered 3 people (at 10.07 the divisions of the State Emergency Service were released from the rubble, one had a fracture of the forearm – was hospitalized, 2 people were in a state of shock, after examination they refused hospitalization). 54 people were evacuated from the house, “the message says. .Currently, work continues on dismantling the destroyed structures with the involvement of heavy engineering equipment and the search for another person who may be under the rubble.

