The expert named three currencies in which you can not invest money

In the financial market, there are so-called exotic currencies, in which the exact one is not worth investing in.

This was told by the investment strategist “BCS World of Investments” Alexander Bakhtin, reports IA DEITA.RU with reference to “Prime”.

According to him, it makes sense to buy such currencies only for travel to the countries that issue them. We are talking about the national currencies of Iran, Venezuela and Afghanistan.

As the expert explained, the currencies of all these three countries are volatile and unprofitable assets due to economic or political problems existing in these countries.

In addition, the Turkish lira has recently joined the ranks of dubious currencies, which has fallen in price by more than 40% since the beginning of 2021 due to very high inflation.

Its current state, as explained by the specialist, makes its acquisition meaningless. So buying this asset should be avoided in every possible way, Bakhtin advised.

As it turned out, for those who receive income and bear expenses in rubles, diversification would be optimal, in which 30-40% of assets are denominated in dollars and euros.