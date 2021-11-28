https://ria.ru/20211128/valyuta-1761092355.html

Three currencies you can’t invest in

The expert named three currencies that cannot be invested in – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

Three currencies you can’t invest in

The weakest assets, in which it is definitely not worth investing in, are the so-called exotic currencies, the investment strategist of BCS … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

2021-11-28T03: 18

2021-11-28T03: 18

2021-11-28T03: 18

economy

Iran

Venezuela

Afghanistan

bcs world of investments

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155954/55/1559545506_0:23:3072:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_144b6740e21db46040eae5f335316d11.jpg

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The weakest assets that are definitely not worth investing in are the so-called exotic currencies, investment strategist of BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin told the Prime agency. time or permanent residence in countries such as Iran, Venezuela, Afghanistan. The currencies of these countries are an unstable and unprofitable asset due to economic or political problems, the expert explained. Turkish lira added to the number of questionable currencies. Since the beginning of 2021 alone, it has fallen in price by more than 40%. Due to the very low liquidity, the purchase of such currencies is associated with high commission costs. This makes the acquisition even more senseless. For those who receive income and bear expenses in rubles, diversification would be optimal, in which 30-40% of assets are denominated in dollars and euros, the strategist concluded.

https://ria.ru/20211125/valyuta-1760638044.html

Iran

Venezuela

Afghanistan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155954/55/1559545506_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_470354eee3b64107c2035212acb2c447.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, iran, venezuela, afghanistan, bcs world of investments