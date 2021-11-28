The fall of the Turkish lira: Erdogan named the culprits

In Turkey, the exchange rate of the national currency has collapsed. What are the consequences of this, what do the locals say and what measures are the Turkish authorities trying to take?

“In one hand, no more than one piece” – such ads appeared in grocery stores with the collapse of the Turkish lira. Restrictions were imposed on the sale of vegetable oil, sugar and flour. The quotas had to be introduced at a time when the residents of Turkey rushed to stock up on food for future use. Fortunately, there was no shortage, but the restrictions still remain, and it is not clear when they will be lifted. The excitement has arisen among those who are not afraid to be left without food. Foreign investors have become more actively interested in buying housing in Turkey; there are many Russians among potential buyers.

“Real estate here costs about $ 170 thousand for a two-room apartment. But there will be an increase in prices, plus they give installments. This is very profitable. In five years, around 100-120 percent, I think you can definitely earn money,” says the founder of the real estate agency Dinar Makhmudov …

The secondary real estate market reacted to the fall in the lira exchange rate faster and more aggressively than the market for new buildings.

“Individuals, apartment owners act according to two scenarios. The first is an increase in prices, but in this scenario they have to increase the price every day. The second is to remove the property from the sale until a more stable situation,” said Deputy General Director of the real estate company Alexei Poronin.

There are dozens of furniture stores in this Istanbul quarter, and all have temporarily suspended the sale of finished products and taking orders. Furniture manufacturers are trying to figure out what will happen to the national currency, how much to raise prices for Turkish buyers and whether to rewrite catalogs for foreign customers.

“Due to the rise in the dollar rate, prices have increased. Trade has stalled. As you can see, people are out of work. Everyone is upset. We need to think of something to make the dollar go down. For this, the government needs to leave, new people are needed, new government, “says furniture firm owner Abdul-Kerim Karasna.

A completely different atmosphere reigned in Izmir – at least in those parts of the city visited by the president. Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to western Turkey to open a stadium here and nearly a hundred other facilities erected after last year’s earthquake. At the same time he explained what happened to the national currency. It didn’t take long to look for the guilty: external forces are to blame, Erdogan continues to assure. But the government cannot be led off course.

“This rate will fall, will fall! We are our people, our farmers will not be torn apart by the rate. There are foreign agents, they are attacking us, but no matter what they do, we will not abandon our economic program,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish currency, which has partially won back its fall over the past two days, has depreciated a little against the background of these words. On the evening of Friday, November 26, they asked for more than 12 and a half lira per dollar.

“The problem is associated with low production efficiency, lack of creativity in such areas as, for example, information technology. We cannot solve the problem simply by returning to the classic model of an industrial state. We need to invest in new technologies, and this has nothing to do with the interest rate. This is due to education, structural reforms and so on, “said independent economist and investment strategist Evren Kyrykoglu.

Political forces continue to take advantage of the economic shock. A small rally of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey gathered in Istanbul, accusations against the government and calls for early presidential and parliamentary elections were heard quite on duty. But there are no real preconditions for the voting to take place earlier than in 2023.