The features of the ill health of the greatly emaciated princess of Monaco Charlene

Sources say Princess Charlene of Monaco “nearly died” after surgery to correct swallowing problems caused by a severe throat infection.

The 43-year-old princess returned from her native South Africa last week, but spent only 10 days in Monaco before being admitted to a hospital after family intervention, the Daily Mail recalls. It is rumored that a split occurred between members of the princely family amid accusations of his infidelity.

Prince Albert of Monaco said that his wife, Charlene, was placed in a “hospital” where she would remain for “at least a few” weeks. The princess is said to have “become evident that she was not well” a few hours after she returned to Monaco after a 10-month stay in South Africa.

A source told Page Six that Princess Charlene’s health complications are being “downplayed” and the mother of two has lost “half her weight.” Speaking in a publication the other day, a source described as a friend of the ruling family in Monaco said: “It is unfair that she is portrayed as suffering from some kind of mental or emotional problem. We don’t know why the palace downplays the fact that she nearly died in South Africa. “

According to the source, the prince had a serious ear, nose and throat infection, which led to “severe sinus and swallowing problems resulting from earlier surgery.”

“She hasn’t been able to eat solid food for more than six months because of all the surgeries she has undergone since then,” says a source about Princess Charlene’s health. “She could only take fluids through the tube, so she lost almost half of her weight.”

Charlene returned to her husband and twin children Jacques and Gabriella in Monaco in early November after months of absence while she recovered from surgery after a sinus infection she contracted during a solo charity trip to South Africa earlier this year.

Days after her arrival, daughter-in-law Charlene Chantell Wittstock told MailOnline that the princess may not return to the palace and has no plans to return to public events immediately, although she later backtracked on those allegations.

Charlene’s absence follows new allegations in December 2020 that Albert fathered an illegitimate child (third, if proven) from a certain Brazilian woman while he and Charlene, Wittstock, a former Olympic swimmer from South Africa , were already in a love relationship.

Photos of the reunification of the princely family, which appeared earlier this month, were greeted by the French media with a fair amount of skepticism. Prince Albert was waiting for his wife at the Monte Carlo helipad with their six-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. The family was joined by a specially selected photographer at the palace for photographs of the “reunion.”

Albert told the press that the family reunion in Monaco went “pretty well” in the first few hours at first, but then it became “pretty obvious” that Charlene was “unwell.” He said the former Olympic champion “realized she needed help,” adding, “She is overwhelmed and unable to cope with her official duties, life in general, or even family life.”

The Monarch Monarch explained, “I’ll probably say this several times, but it has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to clarify this. These are not problems in our relationship; not a relationship between husband and wife. These are problems of a different nature. “

The prince went on to say that the current state of his wife was the result of “several factors that are of a personal nature.” Albert continued: “She slept poorly for several days and ate very poorly. She lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential illnesses. Cold, or flu, or, God forbid us, COVID. ” He said it was “not a cancer or personal relationship issue.”

He later confirmed that Charlene was admitted to a hospital for unnamed medical problems as she was going through a period of ill health. The location of the object has not been confirmed, although some sources have suggested that the hospital is located in Switzerland.

The prince also said rumors of his marriage “don’t bother him too much.” Meanwhile, the Daily Mail notes, doubts about the relationship in the princely family of Monaco are not new. Several residents of the principality confirmed to MailOnline that before leaving for South Africa, Charlene spent most of her time outside the palace, living in a modest two-bedroom apartment above an old chocolate factory about 300 meters from the 12th century palace. “We often saw her outside the palace, and she was usually alone or with a bodyguard,” said one source, “but she was never with Albert – it was obvious that she preferred to spend most of her time in the apartment, rather than in palace “.

Charlene Wittstock met Prince Albert in 2000 during a swimming competition in Monaco, and the couple got married in 2011.

The future princess was born in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), but moved with her family to South Africa at the age of 11. She had a successful swimming career and won three gold medals and a silver medal at the 1999 Johannesburg Pan-African Games, and represented South Africa at the 1998 and 2002 Commonwealth Games and won a silver medal.

However, the couple’s marriage has caused a lot of gossip over the years, and last year there was a third lawsuit to recognize the paternity of the Monaco prince. Soon after, Charlene shaved half her head in a punk rocker style. This was seen as the first public sign of a worsening crisis that could end in a multimillion-dollar divorce.

A Brazilian woman, whose name cannot be named for legal reasons, said her 15-year-old daughter was the result of an affair with Albert in 2004. Albert and Charlene were not yet engaged at the time, but they had known each other for four years. Plaintiff’s lawyers were supposed to demand a DNA test from Albert in court in Milan earlier this year, while his own lawyer branded the act as a “hoax.” Neither side is currently commenting on this story, suggesting that some kind of generous settlement might have been reached, as happened with Albert’s earlier love children. They are Jazmine Grace Grimaldi, now 29, the result of Prince Albert’s romance with an American real estate agent, and 17-year-old Alexander Coste, whose mother is a former Togolese flight attendant. Both children were excluded from the Monaco line of succession in exchange for huge financial compensation, writes the Daily Mail.