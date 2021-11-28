The first country closed borders for foreigners because of the omicron strain – RBK

According to Haaretz, citing the country’s Ministry of Health, one case of infection with the new strain B.1.1.529 has been confirmed in Israel, it is about a woman who returned to the country from Malawi (Southeast Africa). Another seven people with suspicion of this strain are being tested, four of them also returned from abroad.

Due to the danger of the spread of a new strain, Israel has banned its citizens from entering 50 African countries, except in cases approved by a special commission. Upon their return from these states, the Israelis were ordered to quarantine for at least a week. The entry of foreigners from these countries to Israel is prohibited.

Read on RBC Pro

Russia will restrict entry from 9 countries and Hong Kong due to new COVID strain



Earlier in the Israeli “red” list of countries with the highest risk of infection with COVID-19 were seven African states: South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini (Swaziland), Zimbabwe, Namibia and Mozambique.

The Omicron strain was identified in southern Africa in November. The World Health Organization has recognized B.1.1.529 as a threat, since it can be transmitted faster than other strains, infect people who have already been ill and weaken the effect of vaccines. Cases of infection with the omicron strain have been confirmed, including in Belgium, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic.

In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters, a new strain of coronavirus has not yet been detected. The situation with its occurrence is being studied, and it is too early to draw conclusions, the headquarters said. However, Russia will restrict the entry of foreigners from nine countries – South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Tanzania and Eswatini, as well as from Hong Kong.

Head of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg said that the Sputnik V vaccine can be adapted to a new strain if the need arises.