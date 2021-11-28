The forecaster said that the night of November 30 in Moscow will become record-breaking warm – RBC

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



The night of November 30 in Moscow will become the warmest for the entire time of meteorological observations at the station at VDNKh. This was announced on Facebook by the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets.

He noted that light rains will take place in Central Russia on Monday, which will intensify at night and on Tuesday morning. “The night of November 30 will be the warmest in the history of the VDNKh meteorological station since 1948: the thermometers in Moscow will not drop below plus 4-6 degrees, and, most likely, the previous record of 2006 will fall, when it was plus 4 degrees in the dark. , 4 degrees “, – said Tishkovets.

In the afternoon of November 30, the rain will turn into sleet, by the evening, as the forecaster predicts, visibility may deteriorate to 500 m – 1,000 m. “Over the last day of autumn, up to 18 mm of precipitation may fall on the capital, which is 30% from the monthly norm, ”added Tishkovets.

In addition, he reported a possible drop in atmospheric pressure to a record in 1988, when the reading fell to 718 mm Hg. Art. According to the forecaster, by 6:00 on November 30, barometer readings will drop to a record low of 717 mm Hg. Art.