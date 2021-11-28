https://ria.ru/20211128/reys-1761093707.html

The fourth export flight with migrants on board departed from Minsk to Erbil

MINSK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. An evacuation flight by Iraqi Airways, which will bring Iraqi migrants home, departed from Minsk National Airport, according to an online arrival and departure board on the airport’s website. According to the board, the Iraqi Airways flight flew to Erbil. Earlier it was reported that the Boeing 747-400 will carry about 430 migrants to Iraq, making it the fourth export flight by Iraqi Airways this week, bringing home Iraqi citizens who had previously unsuccessfully tried to get from Belarus to the EU. In total, five flights were made in November. The total number of Iraqi migrants who will return to their homeland from the Belarusian territory on export flights will amount to almost 1,900 by Sunday, said earlier a spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmad al-Sahhaf. In addition, two more outbound flights to Erbil are scheduled for early next week. In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, formed at the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. 3 thousand migrants from the Middle East. At the same time, earlier, about a thousand migrants, according to him, voluntarily returned to their homeland. Migrants return both by evacuation flights and individually. At the same time, the refugees in the trade and logistics center, according to the Belarusian authorities, generally do not yet express a desire to return to their homeland, waiting for a humanitarian corridor to the EU countries. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have recently reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from countries The Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this. The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

