The government approved the criteria for assessing the “level of poverty” in Russia

The Russian government has approved the procedure for determining the “poverty line” and “poverty level” on the territory of Russia as a whole and in the regions separately. The document was published on the official Internet portal of legal information on November 27, and it follows from it that these indicators will be calculated anew across the Russian Federation every quarter and year.

Thus, the government will understand the poverty line as an indicator equal to the subsistence minimum for a specific socio-demographic group of the population (child, pensioner, employed citizen). This figure will also be adjusted for inflation. The document states that the fourth quarter of 2020 will be taken as a basis.

The government defines “baseline poverty lines” as “baseline poverty lines set for further annual calculation.” The “poverty rate” indicator will reflect the percentage of the population with incomes below the poverty line. The resolution comes into force from the date of publication.

As RG wrote earlier, the innovation is that now inflation will be taken into account when assessing the level of poverty. The “poverty line” will be used only as a statistical indicator, while the cost of living will continue to be used to designate social support measures.