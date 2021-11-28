The Hill: State Department wants to avoid new sanctions against Nord Stream 2

https://ria.ru/20211128/potok-1761107917.html

US scared of new sanctions against Nord Stream 2

The Hill: The State Department wants to avoid new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

US scared of new sanctions against Nord Stream 2

The administration of US President Joe Biden opposes the congressional initiative on new sanctions against Nord Stream 2, writes The Hill. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

2021-11-28T09: 25

2021-11-28T09: 25

2021-11-28T09: 25

USA

matthias warnig

joe biden

European Union

Baltic Sea

north stream – 2

ted cruise (senator from texas)

nord stream 2 ag

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/08/1749224287_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_616c9a0c8813041bfde129df04017ee9.jpg

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden opposes the congressional initiative for new sanctions against Nord Stream 2, writes The Hill. Despite the recent entry into force of restrictive measures against Transadria and the Marlin vessel associated with the project, senators continue tough action against the pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG. Nevertheless, the White House is wary of such an initiative, fearing opposition from Germany. “This is a difficult moment for Biden, as the president wants to be cautious about Germany’s economic interests, but he is under pressure from an increasingly belligerent stance. Moscow with regard to Ukraine, “the newspaper notes. According to media reports, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called to block the adoption of an amendment to the draft defense budget, which implies sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG and other companies involved in testing and certification of the gas pipeline. Moreover, its authors, Republican Senators James Riesch and Ted Cruz, were already denied on Thursday to vote on their initiative due to “an unidentified procedural obstacle in the House of Representatives.” especially for those Democratic Party officials who supported sanctions and are now at odds with the Biden administration’s position, The Hill concluded. In the United States, the European Energy Security Protection Act (PEESA) has been in effect since 2019. Initially, the document provided for sanctions against companies directly owning ships involved in the construction of the gas pipeline. In October 2020, the act was also extended to companies providing services, equipment or financing for the modernization or equipping of ships working on the construction of Nord Stream 2. Blinken said this May that “it is in the US national interest to suspend the implementation of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, its head Matthias Warnig and corporate workers.” Nord Stream 2 is a 55 billion cubic meter gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of the Baltic seas from Russia to Germany. Its construction was completed in September, and the project was actively opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the EU, and Ukraine, which is afraid of losing transit. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that this is a commercial enterprise beneficial to both Russia and the European Union.

https://ria.ru/20211128/aftermerkel-1760956909.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211126/sevpotok-1760827190.html

https://ria.ru/20211125/gazoprovod-1760752180.html

USA

Baltic Sea

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/08/1749224287_340-0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f10affb2e2dd5ed3fa70a4c91cfb8f27.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

usa, matthias warnig, joe biden, eu, baltic sea, nord stream 2, ted cruise (senator from texas), nord stream 2 ag, russia